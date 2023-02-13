New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand government has declared a national state of emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north, leaving widespread flooding and destruction. Local media report a firefighter is missing and another has been rescued with critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide over Monday night near the country’s largest city, Auckland. Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four people. Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said Tuesday that the national declaration enables the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources. Weather authorities said the worst of the cyclone had passed by Tuesday.

