Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer was hit by gunfire and wounded at the department’s headquarters shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Police Department said Monday the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. Police said detectives are investigating whether the shooting Sunday night was connected to several shots fired about six blocks away from police headquarters. The department said bullet damage was found on several buildings in that area. It happened just blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.