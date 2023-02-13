Japan watchdog OKs new safety rules to extend reactor life

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese nuclear regulators have approved contentious safety evaluation changes and draft legislation to allow aging reactors to operate longer. The Nuclear Regulation Authority, responding to a new government policy to scrap the current 60-year operating limit for reactors, adopted a new system in which additional operating extensions can granted every 10 years after 30 years of service. No maximum limit is specified. It’s a major change from the current 40-year operating limit with a possible one-time extension of up to 20 years, a rule that was introduced as part of stricter safety standards adopted after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. One of the authority’s five members opposed the changes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.