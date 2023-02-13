Former Michigan State star pleads guilty in 2021 murder case

DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan State University basketball star has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a firearm charge in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 31-year-old Keith Damon Appling pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the killing of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds. Prosecutors say Appling fatally shot Edmonds in May 2021 after the men argued over a handgun. His plea agreement calls for 18 to 40 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge and two years to be served consecutively on the firearm charge. The Detroit Pershing prep star played at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. Appling also played pro basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

