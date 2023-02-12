Skip to Content
Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.

The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs’ win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker’s kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

