Protest outside UK asylum-seeker hotel ends in 15 arrests

LONDON (AP) — An anti-migration protest outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers in northwest England turned violent and resulted in the arrests of 15 people, local police said. Merseyside Police department said Saturday that a police officer and two civilians sustained minor injuries during the Friday night disturbance in the village of Knowsley. The people arrested ranged in age from 13 to 54. Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said, “A number of individuals who turned up at the Suites Hotel last night were intent on using a planned protest to carry out violent and despicable behavior.” She said some participants “turned up armed with hammers and fireworks to cause as much trouble as they could.”

