Infighting intensifes with Kansas GOP set to pick new leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are fighting over who will lead the Kansas GOP for the next two years. Frustrations over two key election losses last year have ramped up the acrimony already roiling the party nationally. The Kansas Republican Party’s state committee was set Saturday to pick the officers who will oversee party operations through the 2024 elections. The contest for chair is between Helen Van Etten and Mike Brown. Van Etten is a former Republican National Committee member. Brown promoted election conspiracy theories during an unsuccessful run for Kansas secretary of state last year. The vote comes three months after voters reelected Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.

