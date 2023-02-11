Emu escape: Flightless giant gets loose in Massachusetts

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A large pet bird that is normally native to Australia caused a ruckus south of Boston after escaping from her home. The bird is an emu, which is the second-tallest bird on Earth after its close relative the ostrich. WCVB-TV reported the flightless bird got loose Thursday night in East Bridgewater and led police on a chase through Brockton. The emu named Mallory was back in her pen after the journey, in which she traveled past Massasoit Community College and Brockton Hospital.

