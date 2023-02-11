East Germany’s last communist leader dies at 95

BERLIN (AP) — Hans Modrow, who served as East Germany’s last communist leader during a turbulent tenure that ended in the country’s first and only free election, has died. He was 95. The East German politician died early Saturday, the Left party parliamentary group tweeted. Modrow, a reform-minded communist, took over the fast-changing country shortly after the Berlin Wall fell and later invited opposition forces into the government, but could not slow the gathering momentum for German reunification. The Left wrote on Twitter that “the entire peaceful course of establishing German unity was precisely a special achievement of his. That will remain his political legacy.”

