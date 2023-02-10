UN human rights chief calls for special forces to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.N.’s human rights chief is urging the international community to consider deploying a specialized force to Haiti. He warnts that violent gangs are creating a “living nightmare” for thousands of people. Friday’s appeal from U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk came at the end of a two-day visit to Haiti at the request of a government struggling to control a spike in violence as gangs kill, rape and pillage in a growing number of neighborhoods in the impoverished country still struggling to recover from the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON Associated Press

