Russia puts Prague-based, anti-war activist on wanted list

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia has put Alexandra Garmazhapova, the founder of the anti-war group Free Buryatia Foundation, on its federal most-wanted list. Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs made the announcement Friday. Garmazhapova lives in the Czech capital, Prague, and would face arrest if she returned to Russia. The activist believes the case may have been filed against her under Russia’s law banning the spread of “fake” information about the Russian army. The Free Buryatia Foundation has reported on the draft in the Buryatia region in eastern Siberia and helps draftees from the region terminate military contracts and return from the war in Ukraine.

