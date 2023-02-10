Prepped and eloquent, Zelenskyy wows Europe’s leaders

BRUSSELS (AP) — Before the Ukraine war, Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to western European capitals as a junior partner from one of many poorer eastern countries. This week, he strode confidently through the halls of power in London, Paris and Brussels, pushing for warplanes and EU membership, and drawing admiring crowds. Behind closed doors, Zelenskyy even surprised some European leaders by knowing more than they did about what weapons their arsenals hold that could help Ukraine, according to diplomats in Brussels. And while Zelenskyy didn’t go home with fighter jets or promise of quick EU membership, his daring trip stepped up pressure on Western allies to do more to help.

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.