Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska. That’s according to White House officials Friday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights. Kirby says President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which the spokesman described as roughly the size of a small car. The development comes after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.