AP National News
Japan’s PM Kishida undergoes sinus surgery

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is having sinus surgery at a Tokyo hospital to treat chronic sinusitis that has caused him to have a stuffy nose since last year. Kishida, wearing a suit and escorted by security guards and aides, was seen entering a Tokyo hospital on Saturday morning. Kishida is expected to go home later in the day and return to work Monday. Kishida has suffered plunging public support over his handling of a religious controversy involving his governing party and resignations of ministers over a political funding scandal, gaffes and discriminatory remarks against sexual minorities.

Associated Press

