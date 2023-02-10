Skip to Content
Irvin files lawsuit seeking $100M after misconduct claim

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages, claiming he was falsely accused of misconduct by a female employee at a Phoenix hotel. The 56-year-old Hall of Famer was pulled off the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about his behavior in a hotel on Sunday. Irvin has denied wrongdoing. The lawsuit filed in Collin County, Texas, lists a “Jane Doe” and Marriott International as defendants.

