Dance like a Rockette: College students take unique class

BOSTON (AP) — A group of college students in Boston is getting a unique opportunity to learn to dance like the Radio City Rockettes. The precision dance team known for its annual “Christmas Spectacular” is partnering with the Boston Conservatory at Berklee. They’ve created the first for-credit college dance class taught by Rockettes. The instructor is sharing the team’s meticulously precise technique, based on tap, ballet and jazz, in which the dancers move and kick in perfect synchronicity. Boston Conservatory student Rhapsody Stiggers says she has never before taken such a challenging class. She says “no other style of dance really emphasizes the precision of every single body part.”

