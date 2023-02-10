Skip to Content
Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre Nichols

By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A charitable foundation has named a Memphis park canopy for Tyre Nichols, who died last month after he was brutally beaten by officers. The case has intensified calls for police reform and led to emotional tributes in this Mississippi River city and around the country. With Nichols’ mother and stepfather in attendance, the Hyde Family Foundation and the Memphis River Parks Partnership on Friday dedicated the “Sunset Canopy” at the Tom Lee Park in honor of Nichols. Nichols was kicked, punched and hit with a police baton during a Jan. 7 arrest. He died three days later.

