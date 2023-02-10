At 82, Dionne Warwick staying busy with youth musical, more

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — With a stunning musical career already spanning decades, Dionne Warwick couldn’t be blamed for slowing down a bit at age 82. That is nowhere near happening. The Grammy-winning, multimillion-selling singer and her music producer son Damon Elliott are among the co-producers of an upcoming 50-city touring show called “Hits! The Musical” with performers ranging in age from 10 to 22. She’s also got a new duet with Dolly Parton, plans for a gospel-inflected album recalling Warwick’s church choir beginnings and a new biographical documentary streaming on HBO Max. This week at a rehearsal space in Clearwater, Florida, it was time for Warwick to hear the kids sing and dance.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.