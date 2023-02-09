Zelenskyy: Ukraine caught Russian plan to ‘destroy’ Moldova

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently informed Moldovan President Maia Sandu that “we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence.” Zelenskyy said through a translator that the documents intercepted showed “who, when and how is going to break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova.” Zelenskyy added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately “gave an order to follow that plan.” Moldovan intelligence later released a statement confirming it has received information from Ukraine and has identified “subversive activities” targeting Moldova.

