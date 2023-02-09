Supreme Court might have easy outs on elections, immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court soon could find itself with easy ways out of two high-profile cases involving immigration and elections, if the justices are looking to avoid potentially messy and divisive decisions. Off-ramps in those cases could prove attractive in a term with no shortage of big cases that could divide the court’s six conservatives and three liberals. Affirmative action, voting rights, gay rights and student loan forgiveness also are on the agenda. The court is less than a year removed from overturning nearly 50 years of constitutional protections . And it’s seen a significant dip in public confidence.

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press

