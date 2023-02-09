Police: Reporter pushed down, arrested had refused to leave

Police in Ohio say the arrest of a broadcast reporter who was pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference came after he got into an argument with the head of the state’s National Guard and refused to leave. NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was arrested Wednesday during a news conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Video of the arrest showed Lambert on his face on the ground being handcuffed. Lambert spent five hours in jail after being charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Ohio’s governor says he didn’t authorize the arrest or even see the disagreement.

