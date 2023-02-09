Monterey’s missing ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue found in lake

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Dennis the Menace has been found. A statue of the comic strip character that was stolen from a park in Monterey, California, last summer was found submerged in a nearby lake. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto announced the recovery on Wednesday. Sheriff’s divers found the 3-foot-tall statue after Monterey police received an anonymous tip about its location. Dennis the Menace has a big connection to the area. His creator, the late Hank Ketcham, was a longtime resident of the county. The original park statue was stolen in 2006 and hasn’t been found. Its replacement was stolen in August 2022.

