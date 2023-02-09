GOP paints a dark picture as ‘weaponization’ probe begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have opened a new inquiry with a brazen attempt to portray the federal government as weaponized against Americans. The first hearing Thursday of the House subcommittee on alleged “weaponization” of the government featured partisan and blatantly inaccurate testimony by some of the most veteran Republicans in Congress. Rather than focusing on new information, the hearing delved deep into well-litigated complaints over the Trump-Russia investigation and misjudgments by FBI officials that have been documented for years. Democrats accused Republicans of misusing their oversight and investigative power to go after against civil servants in the Biden administration.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER, KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.