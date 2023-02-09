Eritrean leader dismisses as ‘fantasy’ alleged Tigray abuses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Eritrea’s president in rare public comments has dismissed as “a fantasy” allegations that his country’s forces carried out rape, looting and other abuses in the war in neighboring Ethiopia’s Tigray region. President Isaias Afwerki, the only leader Eritrea has known in its 30 years since independence, spoke to journalists Thursday during a visit to Kenya. Growing visibly irritated with questions, Isaias also accused those alleging abuses of “fabricating lies and misinformation” with the aim of disrupting the peace process. Eritrea is not a party to the peace deal, and some Eritrean forces remain inside Tigray. The war has that killed an estimated half-million civilians.

