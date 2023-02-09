Earthquake hits Indonesia, killing 4 as restaurant collapses

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A shallow earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas near Papua’s northern coast and was centered at a depth of 13 miles. Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth’s surface. Officials say the bodies of the four victims at the restaurant have been recovered and divers are searching nearby for possible survivors. They say houses, buildings and medical facilities also were damaged. Some patients at the city’s hospital were evacuated to its yard.

