California movie producer gets 5 years in prostitution case
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A California movie producer has been sentenced to five years in prison after he admitted operating a prostitution service with national and international reach for seven years. Dillon Jordan was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan. The Lake Arrowhead, California, resident apologized to the victims of the prostitution ring that prosecutors said was operated through a purported party and event planning company and an actual movie production company. The judge said prison was an appropriate outcome for a man who operated a prostitution ring that caused permanent harm to women.