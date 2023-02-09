Appeals arguments begin in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An attorney for some insurance companies that could be liable for child sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America has urged a judge to reverse a bankruptcy plan for the organization. Ted Boutros argued Thursday that the organization colluded with claimants’ lawyers to pressure insurers to enter into settlements. The BSA sought bankruptcy protection in 2020 as it faced huge numbers of child sexual abuse lawsuits. The bankruptcy judge in September approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan that would allow the Irving, Texas-based Boy Scouts of America to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting.

