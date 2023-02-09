20 years later, Senate eyes repeal of Iraq war authorization
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will vote this month to repeal two decades-old measures that approved American military action in Iraq. That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who made the announcement Thursday. The Iraq vote is being sought by a bipartisan group of senators who want to reclaim congressional powers over U.S. military strikes and deployments. Their bill would repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted that 2003 invasion, along with a separate 1991 measure that sanctioned the U.S.-led Gulf War. The vote could come just before the 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.