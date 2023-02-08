The spy who wasn’t? New York police officer wants badge back

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City police officer wants his badge back after federal prosecutors dropped charges alleging he worked as a foreign agent for China. Officer Baimadajie Angwang spent months in a detention center after his 2020 arrest. Prosecutors initially said he passed information about New York’s Tibetan community to Chinese consular officials. But they abruptly dropped all charges Jan. 19, saying they were acting “in the interest of justice.” Angwang tells The Associated Press he wants to go back to work on the force. He also wants an explanation for why he was charged and what authorities learned that made them drop the case.

