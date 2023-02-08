Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.

