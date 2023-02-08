New Year’s Eve machete attack suspect pleads not guilty

NEW YORK (AP) — A Maine man charged with attacking police officers with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in a new state indictment. Nineteen-year-old Trevor Bickford of Wells, Maine, entered the plea Wednesday in state court in Manhattan. Three officers were injured in the attack. Bickford was shot in the shoulder by police and taken to a hospital. He also is facing federal terrorism charges. Authorities say he studied radical Islamic ideology and decided to wage jihad against U.S. officials. His lawyers have urged the public to “refrain from drawing hasty conclusions” about the case.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.