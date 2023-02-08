How long can people survive in the rubble of an earthquake?

A devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has raised questions about how long people can survive in the rubble. Experts say up to a week or more, though it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped and weather conditions. Search teams from around the world have joined local emergency personnel to continue to look for victims from this week’s deadly earthquake. Most rescues occur in the first 24 hours after a disaster. Experts say after that, survival chances drop as each day passes. Wintry conditions in Turkey and Syria have hampered rescue efforts and temperatures have dipped well below freezing.

