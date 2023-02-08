How fresh tax credits, rebates can launch eco home updates

The Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and rebates for homeowners who make energy-saving updates to their homes. Tax credits are available now for updates like new windows, doors, air conditioners, insulation and solar panels, while larger rebates for energy-saving and electrification updates are expected to become available later this year or early next year. Make the most of these updates by combining projects, saving your receipts and planning ahead. Even with the perks, you may need additional financing to cover a home improvement project, so compare options or budget some time to save.

