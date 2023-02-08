Ex-Twitter execs to face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are expected to question former Twitter executives about the platform’s handling of reporting on Hunter Biden, the president’s son. A congressional hearing Wednesday will fulfill a GOP promise to investigate what they have long asserted is anti-conservative bias at social media companies. The three former executives will be appearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to testify for the first time about the decision to initially block from Twitter a New York Post article about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. Lawmakers have promised a widespread investigation into President Joe Biden and his family.

