Democrats won Pennsylvania House, but bipartisan gap remains
By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters who kept three Pittsburgh-area Pennsylvania House seats in Democratic hands this week effectively also flipped control away from the Republican majority that has run the chamber for more than a decade. The results on Tuesday put the House among just a handful of legislative bodies across the United States where partisan control shifted in recent months. House Democrats are eager to take the reins. But the Pennsylvania Senate is firmly in Republican hands, while the governorship was retained by Democrats in November. The House Democrats’ bare, one-seat state House margin and the recent elections can’t be expected to make much change in Harrisburg’s deep partisanship.