CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion

CVS Health is plunging deeper into providing primary care with an approximately $10.6 billion deal to acquire Oak Street Health. The drugstore chain and health insurer said Wednesday it would pay $39 per share in cash for each share of Oak Street Health in a deal expected to close this year. Oak Street Health runs primary care centers mostly for lower-to-middle income people with Medicare Advantage plans. Those are privately run versions of the federal government’s program for people aged 65 and older.

