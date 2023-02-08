Biden warns of GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans want to slash Medicare and Social Security it brought howls of protests from the GOP side of the aisle during the State of the Union address. But it also showcased a stunning turnaround for the Republican Party that built a brand on doing just that. There was President George W. Bush’s idea about privatizing Social Security, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s sweepy Medicare overhaul and current Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s idea of “sunsetting” major entitlement programs. As the president and the Congress launch budget negotiations ahead of the debt ceiling deadline, Biden is not going to let Republicans forget that history.

By LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.