Bali police arrest Italian fugitive wanted on drug charges

ROME (AP) — Police in Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali have arrested an Italian fugitive wanted on mafia-related drug trafficking charges. Italian authorities say Antonio Strangio was arrested at Bali’s airport as he disembarked from a flight from Australia, where he had been living since 2016. Strangio was wanted for alleged production and trafficking in drugs, and was subject of an Interpol “red notice.” He is affiliated with the Strangio clan of San Luca, in the heartland of the Calabrian ’ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, Wednesday’s statement said.

