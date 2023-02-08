Arkansas Gov. Sanders proposes raises, vouchers in bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is proposing an education overhaul that includes a 39% increase in starting teacher pay and a new voucher-like program directing public money to private schools. Sanders unveiled details of the bill Wednesday. She’s called the bill her priority during this year’s legislative session. Sanders’ proposal calls for raising starting teacher pay from $36,000 a year to $50,000. The move follows calls by lawmakers from both parties to raise the state’s starting pay, one of the lowest in the country. Sanders said the legislation will also include new limits on how race and sex are taught in public schools.

