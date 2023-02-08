2 US Army veterans deported to Mexico win US citizenship

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two U.S. Army veterans who were deported to Mexico a decade ago won their long battle to return to the United States and become U.S. citizens. Mauricio Hernandez Mata and Leonel Contreras were sworn in as U.S. citizens Wednesday at a special naturalization ceremony in downtown San Diego. The men are among 65 veterans who have been allowed back into the United States after being deported under a new initiative by the Biden administration. Advocates say there are still hundreds who have yet to return to the United States. Hernandez fought in Afghanistan as a U.S. soldier and said it was important that he obtain the same rights as any American.

