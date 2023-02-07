Zambia rearrests 8 Croatians after charges dropped

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambian authorities confirm that officials have rearrested eight Croatians, preventing them from leaving the southern African country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier. Immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka told The Associated Press. Immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka said that the eight have been rearrested on the instructions of the National Prosecutions Authority. He said he did not know what new charges were used to rearrest the eight. Zambian officials prevented the eight Croatians – four couples – from boarding a flight to leave the country. On Monday a court dismissed child trafficking charges against them following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty.

