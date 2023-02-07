US approves $10B arms sale to Poland as Ukraine war rages on

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages. The State Department notified Congress on Tuesday of the sale, which comprises HIMARS artillery rocket systems, associated ammunition and related equipment. The approval comes as Poland and other eastern flank NATO allies have become increasingly concerned about the possibility of a new Russian offensive in Ukraine along their borders. The State Department says the sale would support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the defensive capabilities of a NATO ally. The department also says Poland is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

