Sub-Saharan Africa is ‘new epicenter’ of extremism, says UN

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report by the U.N.’s international development agency says that sub-Saharan Africa is the new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism and that people are increasingly joining as a result of economic factors and less by religious ones. The report by the UNDP released on Tuesday said that 92% of the recruits to extremist groups are joining for better jobs and pressing poverty when compared to the numbers in a previous report released in 2017. It said the livelihoods of many people in Africa have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and climate change.

