Russia pledges military support to Mali during Lavrov visit

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has pledged military support to Mali and other aid during his first visit to the West African nation. Lavrov’s visit comes amid growing concerns in the West about Russia’s increasing influence in Africa. However, the Russian foreign minister dismissed those criticisms on Tuesday. Russia’s presence in Mali has expanded as the role played by former colonizer France has diminished. While the French military spent nine years trying to help Mali’s army defeat Islamic insurgents, France withdrew its forces last year after relations soured with the country’s ruling junta.

By BABA AHMED and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press

