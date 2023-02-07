Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge in Nevada has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a proposed lithium mine. But the judge’s ruling late Monday denied opponents’ effort to block the project. The mine developer says the ruling clears the way for construction at the largest known U.S. deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. It marks a significant victory for Lithium Americas at a project near the border with Oregon. It’s also a setback for conservationists, tribes and Nevada rancher fighting it for two years. The Biden administration says the mine is key to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. It’s one of several controversial so-called “green energy” battles in federal courts.

