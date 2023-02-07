Memphis officer took, shared photos of bloodied Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Documents released Tuesday provide a scathing account of what authorities called the “blatantly unprofessional” conduct of five officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop last month — including new revelations about how one officer took and shared pictures of the bloodied victim. The officer, Demetrius Haley, stood over Nichols as he lay critically injured from a police beating and took photographs, which he sent to other officers and a female acquaintance, according to documents released by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. Haley’s lawyer declined to comment, and lawyers for the other four officers either declined to comment or could not be reached.

By ADRIAN SAINZ and JONATHAN MATTISE The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.