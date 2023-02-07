Landowner help sought to protect endangered animals, plants

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration plans changes in federal regulations to encourage voluntary conservation projects on private land, partly by shielding owners from punishment if their actions kill or harm small numbers of imperiled species. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposal to be released Wednesday outlines steps to issue permits for damage that otherwise would be illegal under the Endangered Species Act. The Associated Press obtained details on the proposal prior to its public release. The idea is to make landowners allies rather than adversaries as climate change, urban sprawl and other pressures jeopardize more animals and plants.

By JOHN FLESHER and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.