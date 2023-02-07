IEA: Asia set to use half of world’s electricity by 2025

BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says Asia will for the first time use half of the world’s electricity by 2025. In a forecast released Wednesday, the agency said China’s share of global electricity consumption will rise from a quarter in 2015 to a third by the middle of this decade. By contrast, the Paris-based agency said that Africa, which is home to almost a fifth of world’s 8 billion inhabitants, will account for just 3% of the global electricity consumption in 2025. The IEA’s annual report predicts nuclear power and renewables will account for much of the growth in global electricity supply over the coming three years. It also warned that electricity demand and supply are becoming increasingly weather dependent.

