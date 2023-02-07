Georgia panel: Reforms, resources needed for election review

ATLANTA (AP) — A process recently implemented by Georgia state lawmakers to examine how county officials handle elections is likely unsustainable without more resources or reforms, according to the panel that did the first review under the law. The first three-person review panel was appointed by the state board in August 2021 at the request of Republican lawmakers in Fulton County. The panel’s report says the existence of the review helped motivate Fulton County to make improvements but it took a lot of donated work and it is “difficult to see” how the process is sustainable and can ”positively influence election administration in Georgia without some reforms.”

