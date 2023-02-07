Denmark’s defense minister takes sick leave after checkup

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s defense minister has taken a leave of absence for an undetermined period of time after he felt unwell and went to a Copenhagen hospital for a medical checkup last week. The 49-year-old Jakob Ellemann-Jensen is also deputy prime minister and he heads the Liberals that are part of Denmark’s governing three-party coalition. He wrote on his Facebook page on Feb. 1 that he had “dizziness and headache” and went to a hospital “just to be safe.” After being examined he said he “there is nothing serious to report and I am feeling well again.” But he posted on Monday evening that he “was pulling the plug” and “will be back when I’m ready” after taking advice from his doctor.

